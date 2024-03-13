Ethan Hawke Enlists Daughter Maya Hawke for 'Wildcat' Trailer

Maya Hawke has teamed up with her dad Ethan Hawke for the upcoming film Wildcat, the trailer for which has been unveiled ahead of the flick's May 3 release via Oscilloscope Laboratories.

Wildcat is based on the short stories of Southern Gothic writer Flannery O'Connor, with Maya starring as Flannery herself as she struggles after being diagnosed with lupus, the same disease that killed her father. Laura Linney plays Flannery's mom Regina.

The film is directed and co-written by Ethan Hawke. Watch the trailer below.

Maya Hawke previously appeared on the Exclaim! cover and discussed her dad's influence on her music.