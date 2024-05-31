Chad Michael Murray Is Coaching a Nova Scotia Football Team

If you had told me upon my first watch of 2003's Freaky Friday that Chad Michael Murray would one day be coaching an amateur football team in Nova Scotia, I'd probably have laughed in your face. Alas, Murray is making me eat my words. He recently revealed that he's helming the Halfiax-adjacent Dartmouth Destroyers.

The early-2000s heartthrob is no stranger to sports. In fact, he was the layered jock of many a childhood, from his role as the quarterback who really just wanted to be a writer in A Cinderella Story to his time on One Tree Hill as the star basketball player who really just wanted to be — you guessed it — a writer.

Now a father, Murray has graduated to playing a cult leader on Riverdale and a hunky forest ranger-type character on Sullivan's Crossing. He brought the whole family out to Nova Scotia to film the latter, and it sounds like they've really embedded themselves in the community.

"They're just so welcoming. Everybody out there in Halifax just embraced us; the crew, cast, everybody. It was just awesome," he told Mary Berg on CTV's The Good Stuff, who proceeded to ask him about his budding coaching career. "My son, actually, he plays for the Dartmouth Destroyers ... had a great season, didn't end the way we wanted it to, but ... it was fun. It was fun, and it's just such great bonding time for me and my boy and I just love all these kids."

Check out a full clip of the interview with Murray and his Sullivan's Crossing co-star Morgan Kohan below.