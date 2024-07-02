Cate Blanchett Set for TIFF Tribute Award, Festival Appearance

Cate Blanchett is the latest actor to be celebrated at this year's Toronto International Film Festival (TIFF) with a Tribute Award. She'll also make a scheduled appearance at an In Conversation With... event, looking back on her career during the festival this September.

The Academy Award-winner will be presented with the TIFF Share Her Journey Groundbreaker Award — honouring "a leading woman in the motion picture industry who has championed the careers of others and paved the way for the next generation" — on September 8. Blanchett most recently starred in Canadian director Guy Maddin's Rumors, which made its debut at Cannes Film Festival and is expected to have a North American premiere at TIFF.

"Cate Blanchett is a marvel. One of the finest actors in film history, she has consistently shown range, depth and audacity on screen," TIFF CEO Cameron Bailey said in a statement. "Offscreen, she has been a tireless champion of increased equity and justice in many sectors. Cate's passion for the transformative power of storytelling, and her commitment to breaking down barriers for women, align with the goals of our Share Her Journey initiative. We're honoured to present Cate Blanchett with this year's Share Her Journey Groundbreaker Award, and can't wait to welcome her back to Toronto."

The first titles for this year's iteration of the film festival (taking place September 5 to 15) were announced last month, including Elton John: Never Too Late, Nightbitch, Harbin, The Life of Chuck, Rez Ball and The Wild Robot. Amy Adams, Sandra Oh and David Cronenberg will be among Blanchett's fellow Tribute Award recipients.