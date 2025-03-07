Bill Murray may not be stuck in a time loop like his character in Groundhog Day, but every day he wakes up with the same scar on his finger — and it's thanks to the groundhog from that 1993 movie.

On this week's episode of Hot Ones (March 6), host Sean Evans asked Murray if it was true that Punxsutawney Phil bit Murray twice, requiring the actor to get a rabies shot.

"I'm not flipping you off, but that right there — that nodule there — that's from the groundhog," Murray said, holding up the middle finger on his right hand. "He got me back to back, two days in a row. And the second day, I was cheating, or I thought I was being smart, and I put some fisherman's gloves — like, steel gloves — underneath the gloves I was wearing. His teeth went right through the steel."

It soon became obvious why the groundhog was so badly behaved, after Murray got angry at the film's animal trainers. "He's wild," they apparently told him. "We caught him over that way, over there by that field. We caught him there two weeks ago."

Murray capped off his story by adding, "So, you get what you pay for."

Watch Murray's appearance on Hot Ones, including a cameo from Murray's Riff Raff co-star Pete Davidson below. Murray handles his spice remarkably well and barely even flinches while making his way through the gauntlet of wings.