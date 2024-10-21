Pharrell Williams recently released his new LEGO-animated, life-spanning documentary Piece by Piece, and its premieres — the first having been at TIFF last month — keep being interrupted by animal rights activists.

As reported by Variety, PETA protesters crashed another Piece by Piece premiere in London last night.

It seems unlikely that the protesters were there in opposition to Pharrell's film — as it's equally unlikely that any animals were harmed in the production of an animated film — but Pharrell is also the men's creative director at Louis Vuitton, who are famous for their use of animal skin in some of their products.

A UK rep for PETA told Variety: "While Pharrell's life story is told in this navel-gazing film, animals are confined in filth on farms before their heads are bashed in and their skin is ripped off while they're still conscious — all so pieces of their bodies can be made into Louis Vuitton's fleeting fashion pieces."

Pharrell addressed the crowd in the wake of the protestors, saying, "God bless you. Rome wasn't built in a day. And the changes that they seek don't happen overnight. It takes a lot of planning. We are working on those things."

See a clip below.