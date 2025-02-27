With nothing but love in our hearts, we must ask a question: Is it 2010 again? That's what the headlines feel like today, at least, first with Katy Perry's space adventure and now with a new indie buddy comedy starring Michael Cera and Kristen Stewart.

Sacramento is a road trip story following Glenn (Cera) and Rickey (played by director Michael Angarano) as mismatched friends who decide to take an impromptu drive from Los Angeles to the film's titular city. It's an attempt for them to grow closer together once again, as Glenn prepares for a baby with his wife Rosie (Stewart) and Rickey remains hung up on his ex (Maya Erskine).

The trailer is one with those early 2010s Los Angeles-set comedies, and as the nostalgia cycle keeps turning, we're okay with it. Watch it below.

Sacramento hits theatres on April 11.