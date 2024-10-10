Fallen former wife guys seem to remain booked and busy, so Dave Grohl probably shouldn't be too worried about his career: after recently being announced as an upcoming Saturday Night Live host and star of the Broadway-bound, 69 Love Songs-inspired stage play All In: Comedy About Love, John Mulaney has now booked a live weekly talk show at Netflix following the success of six-episode series Everybody's in L.A.

Chief Content Officer Bela Bejaria announced the news at the Bloomberg Screentime event in Los Angeles today, telling the audience, "So for next year, for 2025, we're doing a variety live talk show with John Mulaney, which I'm super excited about" [via Variety].

The official Netflix account on the social media platform formerly known as Twitter confirmed the news, writing, "John Mulaney will host a new LIVE variety talk show on Netflix in early 2025. THAT'S IT. That's all we know!"