Just for Laughs Vancouver returns for its ninth edition in 2025, running from February 13 to 23. Organizers behind the largest comedy event in Western Canada have now announced the legendary lineup of acts set to bring the laughs.

Jerry Seinfeld, Kumail Nanjiani, Margaret Cho, Tim Dillon, Roy Wood Jr., Pete Holmes, Maz Jobrani, Preacher Lawson, Sam Jay, Esther Povitsky, Laurent Paquin, Jiaoying Summers and Sabrina Wu are among the slate of marquee names on deck to perform, bringing together some of today's most celebrated stand-ups, podcast fan favourites and rising stars — including a SiriusXM-presented Best of the West series highlighting local talent.

"For our ninth year, we're thrilled to deliver another lineup that celebrates both the world's biggest comedy stars alongside our own Canadian talent," festival director Heather Wallace said in a statement. "We're very proud to continue expanding the festival's reach by presenting shows in English, Spanish and French. Additionally, through our new Comedy For Community initiative and in collaboration with BCLC's Community Ticketing Program, we are distributing tickets to nonprofits and charitable organizations across BC, ensuring even more fans can connect through the universal language of laughter. Thanks to our incredible partners, we're set to make this a truly unforgettable event for comedy fans across the province!"

Tickets for JFL Vancouver go on sale to the general public this Friday (December 13) at 10 a.m. PT, with presales starting at that time today. Find the full lineup details and further information via the festival website.

