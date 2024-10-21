Actor and filmmaker Kumail Nanjiani is getting back to his stand-up roots with North American tour, which he has now announced plans to bring to Toronto in the new year.

On February 8, he will play the city's Winter Garden Theatre. This is part of a long string of North American dates, which includes lots of US shows. See the schedule below.

Nanjiani will be performing a new hour of stand-up for a tour called Doing This Again. A ticket presale for the Toronto show will begin on Thursday (October 24) at 10 a.m. local time using the password "MRGLIVE." Tickets will go on sale to the general public on Friday (October 25), also at 10 a.m. ET.

Get more ticket info here.

Kumail Nanjiani 2024–2025 Tour Dates:

11/03 San Diego, CA - The American Comedy Company

11/15 San Jose, CA - San Jose Improv

11/16 San Jose, CA - San Jose Improv

11/30 Seattle, WA - Moore Theatre

12/01 Portland, OR - Revolution Hall (two shows)

12/07 Lincoln, CA - The Venue at Thunder Valley Casino Resort *

12/08 Boulder, CO - Boulder Theater

01/17 Charlotte, NC - The Fillmore

01/18 Durham, NC - The Carolina Theatre of Durham

01/19 Charleston, NC - Charleston Music Hall

01/30 Austin, TX - Paramount Theatre

01/31 Austin, TX - Paramount Theatre

02/01 Houston, TX - 713 Music Hall

02/02 Dallas, TX - Majestic Theatre

02/07 Detroit, MI - Masonic Cathedral Theatre

02/08 Toronto, ON - Winter Garden Theatre

02/21 Oakland, CA - Fox Theater

03/06 Madison, WI - Barrymore Theatre

03/07 Madison, WI - Barrymore Theatre

03/08 Minneapolis, MN - Pantages Theatre (two shows)

03/13 New York, NY - Palladium Times Square

* with Ray Romano