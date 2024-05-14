streams
NxWorries Get Snoop Dogg for Soulful, Slow-Burning "FromHere"
PUBLISHED May 14, 2024
Anderson .Paak and Knxwledge are weeks away from sharing their second album as NxWorries, and the duo have enlisted Snoop Dogg and October...
Meagan Aversa Rings in "Summer" on New Track
PUBLISHED May 14, 2024
Toronto's Meagan Aversa is gearing up to release her debut album Blood Moon on June 7, and in the meantime, she's shared another single....
Watch Jack Antonoff and Nardwuar Talk 'Watch the Throne,' Music Scenes and Ron Sexsmith
PUBLISHED May 10, 2024
Long before all his star-making with Taylor Swift, Jack Antonoff had a titan of hip-hop crown himself "the king of Coachella" on a...
Take a Chance on Megan Thee Stallion's "BOA," You Stupid Ho
PUBLISHED May 10, 2024
The crossover event of the century has dawned on us today (May 10) as hot girl Megan Thee Stallion has sampled Gwen Stefani's "What You...
Joint Slay Maximized by Every It Girl on Charli XCX’s “360”
PUBLISHED May 10, 2024
Do you like bleached eyebrows? Vaguely catholic imagery? Blown-out digital photos and judgemental glares? Then Charli XCX has the video for...
Montreal's Jeezer Release Holy Weezer Parody "Pray It Ain't So"
PUBLISHED May 10, 2024
Today (May 10) is the 30th anniversary of the 'Blue Album,' so we thought we'd have some fun and post some memes of the cover with people...
Hear the Week's Best New Canadian Music: Orville Peck, Kittie, LU KALA, Myriam Gendron
PUBLISHED May 10, 2024
As we head into Mother's Day weekend, it's a wonderful time to reflect on how the creative process is a bit like motherhood, with artists...
Someone Turned Waxahatchee's "Right Back to It" into a Trance Banger
PUBLISHED May 10, 2024
Do you occupy the centre of the Venn diagram of people who love Waxahatchee's gorgeous new album 'Tigers Blood' and people who attended a...