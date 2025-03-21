Bloodywood — the folk metal project of Karan Katiyar, Jayant Bhadula and Raoul Kerr — released their new album Nu Delhi today through Fearless Records, and you can hear it in full below.

Their third album showcases the band's thriving music scene in Delhi, not just in metal and folk, but in genres like hip-hop too, which they blend expertly on the new effort.

"New Delhi, known as the melting pot of India, is arguably one of the most diverse cities on the planet," the band shared in a release. "With a history of that has seen as much bloodshed as it has peace and celebration, it made for the perfect womb to birth this band. The contrasting visuals, cultures, and backgrounds thriving within the city is accurately reflected in our music — where genres that cannot work together on paper... somehow do. We wanted to talk about the deadly, yet nurturing nature of the city and how it can give you a life beyond your wildest dreams if you play your cards right, or end it if you try to outsmart it."

Check out the title track's Karan Katiyar-directed music video (with which they've helpfully included the lyrics' English translations) below, where you'll also be able to stream the entire album on the streamer of your choice.

The album also features a BABYMETAL spot, a highlight among the record's eight tracks. They'll join the band on tour this summer, hitting Montreal, Toronto and Vancouver along the North American trek.





