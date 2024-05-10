streams
Toronto's World News Share Music Video for "In the Room"
PUBLISHED May 10, 2024
World News — the hardware electronic duo of Bill Cutbill and Qu Mi — shared their latest track "In the Room" earlier this week, and now, it...
River Tiber and Justin Nozuka Share New Songs "Tell Her" and "Stranger"
PUBLISHED May 9, 2024
River Tiber and Justin Nozuka have shared two new collaborative songs. You can hear "Tell Her" and "Stranger" in the players...
Ducks Ltd. Share 'Harm's Way' Offcut "When You're Outside"
PUBLISHED May 9, 2024
Ducks Ltd. kept their winning formula with their sophomore album Harm's Way, which came out earlier this year through Royal Mountain Record...
Watch the Trailer for Lady Gaga's 'Chromatica Ball' Concert Special
PUBLISHED May 8, 2024
Back in 2022, Lady Gaga filmed a concert film during her Chromatica Ball world tour. Now, the footage from the sold-out Dodger Stadium in ...
Lexxicon Teases 'Pink Fraternity' Album with New Song "Battyman Party"
PUBLISHED May 8, 2024
Lexxicon has announced a new album. The Toronto dancehall and hip-hop artist will share 'Pink Fraternity' on...
Trent Reznor, Flea, Tom Morello Appear in Trailer for 'Lolla: The Story of Lollapalooza' Paramount+ Docuseries
PUBLISHED May 6, 2024
A documentary series about Lollapalooza is coming to Paramount+ this month, with all three episodes of 'Lolla: The Story of Lollapalooza'...
Watch Pearl Jam Cover the Tragically Hip's "Bobcaygeon" in Vancouver
PUBLISHED May 6, 2024
Pearl Jam may have mercilessly skipped Toronto on their world tour behind 'Dark Matter' despite lighting the city up in its honour, but they...
Stream Garbage's Record Store Day EP, Featuring a Dave Grohl Remix and a "Song to the Siren" Cover
PUBLISHED May 3, 2024
If there's one thing Dave Grohl loves to do, it's hop on a song and play the drums. He can't get enough of the stuff — St. Vincent's ...