streams
Nelly Furtado Teams Up with Tove Lo and SG Lewis for New Single "Love Bites"
PUBLISHED May 22, 2024
After an unexpected reappraisal from TikTok over "Say It Right," her 2006 collab with Timbaland, Nelly Furtado is back with a new single...
Thomas Mars and Sofia Coppola's Nepo Baby Romy Mars Launches Music Career
PUBLISHED May 22, 2024
Romy Mars, the 17-year-old daughter of Sofia Coppola and Phoenix's Thomas Mars, is surely one of the funniest nepo babies around, having...
Eminem Executive-Produced Piracy Docuseries 'How Music Got Free' Gets First Trailer
PUBLISHED May 21, 2024
Eminem may be teasing a new album and/or the death of Slim Shady, but alongside LeBron James, he has also executive-produced a new...
Now You Can Listen to That "Stop Making Sense' Tribute Album
PUBLISHED May 17, 2024
After rolling out track after track with no release date in sight, 'Everyone's Getting Involved' — the 'Stop Making Sense' covers...
Hear the Week's Best New Canadian Music: Luna Li, BBNG, Lido Pimienta, Charlotte Cardin
PUBLISHED May 17, 2024
If you completely burned yourself out on our dock rock anthems playlist last May long weekend, fear not: you can also feel that first Seals...
Watch the 'Dune: Prophecy' Prequel Series' First Trailer
PUBLISHED May 15, 2024
HBO Max has decided to capitalize on the momentum of Denis Villeneuve's Dune adaptations via a prequel series, which is previewed today wit...
Watch All Four Man Ray Films Restored 100 Years After Their Release in 'Return to Reason' Trailer
PUBLISHED May 15, 2024
Paris-via-Philadelphia visual artist and filmmaker Man Ray released his largely improvised first film in 1923, and to celebrate the 100-yea...
Billy Corgan's Worlds Collide in the Trailer for Wrestling Reality Show 'Adventures in Carnyland'
PUBLISHED May 15, 2024
As previously reported, Smashing Pumpkins frontman Billy Corgan is giving fans an inside look at his side hustle as president of the ...