Punk
The Blood Brothers Announce 'Crimes' Reissue, First Tour in a Decade
PUBLISHED May 15, 2024
The Blood Brothers have announced plans for a US tour and a new reissue of their 2004 album 'Crimes.' The new vinyl edition of...
Soul Glo Map Out Summer Tour with Upchuck
PUBLISHED May 13, 2024
Fresh from an upchuck-filled evening opening for Mannequin Pussy in Toronto, Philadelphia-based hardcore punks Soul Glo have announced some...
Bad Brains Treat 'I Against I' to Long-Awaited Vinyl Reissue
PUBLISHED May 8, 2024
Bad Brains have announced that 'I Against I,' their celebrated third album released in 1986, will receive a long-awaited vinyl...
OFF! Announce Final Shows
PUBLISHED May 7, 2024
Punk supergroup OFF! are calling it quits, having just announced their farewell shows. The group led by Keith Morris...
Frank Turner Says "Fuck That" to Becoming a Legacy Act
PUBLISHED May 7, 2024
In a recent interview, Frank Turner said that his new album, 'Undefeated,' is the best work of his career. It's a bold claim for an article...
Redd Kross Return with Self-Titled Double Album, North American Tour
PUBLISHED Apr 30, 2024
Red Kross have returned with details of a new album. The outfit led by brothers Jeff and Steven McDonald will share a self-titled double LP...
Fishbone’s Lineup Change Has Been a Major Mess
PUBLISHED Apr 29, 2024
Los Angeles eclectics Fishbone have been making funky ska-punk since 1979. That's a long time! Back in January, drummer John Steward left...
Toronto's Sham Family Announce Debut Album 'A Deaf Portrait of Peace,' Share "Community Service"
PUBLISHED Apr 24, 2024
Exclaim! Class of 2023 alumni Sham Family have announced their debut album, produced by Holy Fuck's Graham Walsh — previewed by new single...