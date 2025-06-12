After cancelling their 2025 US tour plans due to "circumstances beyond [their] control," Winnipeg's Propagandhi have detailed an upcoming Canadian tour in support of their eighth studio album At Peace, which will take the band across seven different Canadian cities in September.

UPDATE (6/12, 3:53 p.m. ET): Quebec cities have been added to the band's Canadian tour. They'll play Montreal and Quebec City on September 17 and 20, respectively.

UPDATE (5/12, 1:02 p.m. ET): Propagandhi have also added a second St. John's date at the Rock House on September 24. Tickets are available now. See the updated itinerary below.

UPDATE (5/12, 11:04 a.m. ET): Due to overwhelming demand, the band have added a second Toronto show on September 12. While the original concert on September 13 is now sold out, tickets are currently available for the newly added gig the night before.

The tour will kick off in London, ON, on September 11. The punk/metal group will hit the stage at Toronto's Concert Hall on September 13, followed by subsequent dates in Kingston (September 15) and Ottawa (September 19). Their trek will continue on the East Coast a few days later with shows in Moncton (September 22), Halifax (September 23) and St. John's (September 25).

Tickets go on sale this Friday (May 9) at 10 a.m. local time. See the full itinerary below, and check out the rest of Exclaim!'s Canadian concert listings and tour announcements here.

Propagandhi 2025 Tour Dates:

09/11 London, ON - London Music Hall

09/12 Toronto, ON - Concert Hall

09/13 Toronto, ON - Concert Hall

09/15 Kingston, ON - The Broom Factory

09/17 Montreal, QC - Club Soda

09/20 Quebec City, QC - Salle Montaigne

09/19 Ottawa, ON - The Bronson

09/22 Moncton, NB - Tide & Boar

09/23 Halifax, NS - Marquee Ballroom

09/24 St. John's, NL - Rock House

09/25 St. John's, NL - Rock House