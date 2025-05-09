Tom DeLonge Auditioned to Play Stifler in 'American Pie'

"Tom is definitely a Stifler," writes Mark Hoppus in his book 'Fahrenheit-182'

BY Alex HudsonPublished May 9, 2025

Turn-of-the-millennium "boys will be boys" comedy American Pie features a small cameo from the members of blink-182, as well as one of their songs on the soundtrack — but it almost featured singer-guitarist Tom DeLonge in a much bigger role.

In the new memoir Fahrenheit-182, singer-bassist Mark Hoppus recalls that a film producer reached out to the band about contributing a song to the then-upcoming film. According to Hoppus, "It was exactly our jam — an edgy comedy with a heart of gold. Tom even read for one of the parts. I'm pretty sure it was Stifler. Tom is definitely a Stifler."

The role of Stifler eventually went to Seann William Scott, while DeLonge's appearance in the film was limited to a short cameo. In that same scene, Hoppus sings the line "Go trig boy, it's your birthday" — and his memoir notes that this quotable line was improvised.

Revisit the band's cameo in American Pie below.

FilmMusicNewsPop and RockPunk

Tour Dates

September 19, 2025

Latest Coverage

More Latest Coverage