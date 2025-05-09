Turn-of-the-millennium "boys will be boys" comedy American Pie features a small cameo from the members of blink-182, as well as one of their songs on the soundtrack — but it almost featured singer-guitarist Tom DeLonge in a much bigger role.

In the new memoir Fahrenheit-182, singer-bassist Mark Hoppus recalls that a film producer reached out to the band about contributing a song to the then-upcoming film. According to Hoppus, "It was exactly our jam — an edgy comedy with a heart of gold. Tom even read for one of the parts. I'm pretty sure it was Stifler. Tom is definitely a Stifler."

The role of Stifler eventually went to Seann William Scott, while DeLonge's appearance in the film was limited to a short cameo. In that same scene, Hoppus sings the line "Go trig boy, it's your birthday" — and his memoir notes that this quotable line was improvised.

Revisit the band's cameo in American Pie below.