Trent Reznor, Flea, Tom Morello Appear in Trailer for 'Lolla: The Story of Lollapalooza' Paramount+ Docuseries
PUBLISHED May 6, 2024
A documentary series about Lollapalooza is coming to Paramount+ this month, with all three episodes of 'Lolla: The Story of Lollapalooza'...
Watch Pearl Jam Cover the Tragically Hip's "Bobcaygeon" in Vancouver
PUBLISHED May 6, 2024
Pearl Jam may have mercilessly skipped Toronto on their world tour behind 'Dark Matter' despite lighting the city up in its honour, but they...
Stream Garbage's Record Store Day EP, Featuring a Dave Grohl Remix and a "Song to the Siren" Cover
PUBLISHED May 3, 2024
If there's one thing Dave Grohl loves to do, it's hop on a song and play the drums. He can't get enough of the stuff — St. Vincent's ...
If You Like Truck Commercials, You'll Love "Eyes Closed" by Imagine Dragons
PUBLISHED May 3, 2024
When I was 16 and a chronic poster on music Twitter, some Imagine Dragons stans — yes, you read that correctly — verbally assaulted me for...
Hear the Week's Best New Canadian Music: Begonia, Charlotte Day Wilson, Kaïa Kater, Eva Shaw
PUBLISHED May 3, 2024
It's a new month, and if you're feeling anything like I am, you're probably eager to do some spring cleaning in all aspects of your life...
Hiss Golden Messenger Drops Live Album Recorded at Toronto's Phoenix Concert Theatre
PUBLISHED May 3, 2024
While touring behind 2023's 'Jump for Joy' last year, Hiss Golden Messenger played Toronto's Phoenix Concert Theatre — which bandleader M.C....
Bicep Take Flight as DOVE on New CHROMA Song "Bi83"
PUBLISHED May 2, 2024
Bicep have assumed a different identity for the latest instalment of their CHROMA project, sharing a new single today as DOVE...
King Princess Does Steely Dan's "Dirty Work": Listen
PUBLISHED May 2, 2024
The empire of gays who love Steely Dan has expanded, as King Princess has shared her cover of the jazz fusion legend's breakout hit, "Dirty...