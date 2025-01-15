Aughts indie rockers Two Hours Traffic have reunited in recent years for some low-key tours of the East Coast, and now they've made good on the time they told Exclaim! they were working on new material.

"Keep It Coming" is the band's first new material since their 2013 album Foolish Blood. It's a perky, riff-driven pop ditty that's filled with sunny brightness.

Frontman Liam Corcoran said in a statement that the song has "the kind of arrangement we've tried to develop over the years, with lots of empty space on the recording and a focus on the groove and the rhythms. Our friend Dan Griffin (Teen Ravine) added keys and synths which ended up being the glue that made the recording really work."

Watch a video made up of retro home videos below. A press release promises that THT have more new music on the way.