Joint Slay Maximized by Every It Girl on Charli XCX’s “360”
PUBLISHED May 10, 2024
Do you like bleached eyebrows? Vaguely catholic imagery? Blown-out digital photos and judgemental glares? Then Charli XCX has the video for...
Montreal's Jeezer Release Holy Weezer Parody "Pray It Ain't So"
PUBLISHED May 10, 2024
Today (May 10) is the 30th anniversary of the 'Blue Album,' so we thought we'd have some fun and post some memes of the cover with people...
Hear the Week's Best New Canadian Music: Orville Peck, Kittie, LU KALA, Myriam Gendron
PUBLISHED May 10, 2024
As we head into Mother's Day weekend, it's a wonderful time to reflect on how the creative process is a bit like motherhood, with artists...
Someone Turned Waxahatchee's "Right Back to It" into a Trance Banger
PUBLISHED May 10, 2024
Do you occupy the centre of the Venn diagram of people who love Waxahatchee's gorgeous new album 'Tigers Blood' and people who attended a...
River Tiber and Justin Nozuka Share New Songs "Tell Her" and "Stranger"
PUBLISHED May 9, 2024
River Tiber and Justin Nozuka have shared two new collaborative songs. You can hear "Tell Her" and "Stranger" in the players...
Ducks Ltd. Share 'Harm's Way' Offcut "When You're Outside"
PUBLISHED May 9, 2024
Ducks Ltd. kept their winning formula with their sophomore album Harm's Way, which came out earlier this year through Royal Mountain Record...
Watch the Trailer for Lady Gaga's 'Chromatica Ball' Concert Special
PUBLISHED May 8, 2024
Back in 2022, Lady Gaga filmed a concert film during her Chromatica Ball world tour. Now, the footage from the sold-out Dodger Stadium in ...
Lexxicon Teases 'Pink Fraternity' Album with New Song "Battyman Party"
PUBLISHED May 8, 2024
Lexxicon has announced a new album. The Toronto dancehall and hip-hop artist will share 'Pink Fraternity' on...