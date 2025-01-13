After hinting at a country collaboration for a while, Julien Baker and TORRES finally released their debut single as a duo last month. As more artists make the pivot to country music, Baker and TORRES's "Sugar in the Tank" feels like a return home for the duo.

Shot in collaboration with queer country dance party Stud Country, the pair have released a music video for "Sugar in the Tank." The video features original choreography by Stud Country's co-founder Sean Monaghan, and also stars members of the Stud Country community.

"We were so excited to cast people from our community including Geo [Jedlicka] who has been dancing in NYC for three decades," Monaghan shared. "Having established artists like Julien and TORRES, who've actually been to our events, collaborate with us during this country revival is incredible."

Baker and TORRES said of the video, "We were really honoured that the Stud Country folks were willing to have fun with us and prepare this line dance for the song! Everyone involved is so talented and they were patient and sweet with us while we learned the moves. For us it's particularly special to find someplace and some people to do cowboy shit with here in NYC."

Watch the video below.