Laura Jane Grace and Catbite have shared over 20 covers of Operation Ivy songs in support of those affected by the Los Angeles area wildfires.

Live at the Empty Bottle captures the Against Me! vocalist-guitarist and the Philly ska four-piece performing the covers during a secret Riot Fest afterparty set last September at the titular venue in Chicago, IL.

The pay-what-you-can release will see 100% of proceeds split equally between Sweet Relief Musicians Fund and animal welfare organization Best Friends.

Live at the Empty Bottle can be purchased via Bandcamp, where anyone who purchases the album for $10 or more will be entered to win one of 10 T-shirts featuring the effort's Op Ivy-inspired cover art.

Last year, Grace delivered a debut EP with the Mississippi Medicals, a band featuring Matt Patton of Drive-By Truckers, Mikey Erg of the Ergs and Grace's wife, Paris Campbell Grace.



Live at the Empty Bottle:

1. Knowledge

2. Sound System

3. Jaded

4. Take Warning

5. The Crowd

6. Bombshell

7. Unity

8. Vulnerability

9. Bankshot

10. One of These Days

11. Gonna Find You

12. Bad Town

13. Smiling

14. Caution

15. Freeze Up

16. Artificial Life

17. Room Without A Window

18. Big City

19. Missionary

20. Junkie's Runnin' Dry

21. Here We Go Again

22. Hoboken

23. Yellin' In My Ear

24. Sleep Long

25. Healthy Body

26. Story Time

27. Officer

28. I Got No