Laura Jane Grace and Catbite have shared over 20 covers of Operation Ivy songs in support of those affected by the Los Angeles area wildfires.
Live at the Empty Bottle captures the Against Me! vocalist-guitarist and the Philly ska four-piece performing the covers during a secret Riot Fest afterparty set last September at the titular venue in Chicago, IL.
The pay-what-you-can release will see 100% of proceeds split equally between Sweet Relief Musicians Fund and animal welfare organization Best Friends.
Live at the Empty Bottle can be purchased via Bandcamp, where anyone who purchases the album for $10 or more will be entered to win one of 10 T-shirts featuring the effort's Op Ivy-inspired cover art.
Last year, Grace delivered a debut EP with the Mississippi Medicals, a band featuring Matt Patton of Drive-By Truckers, Mikey Erg of the Ergs and Grace's wife, Paris Campbell Grace.
Live at the Empty Bottle:
1. Knowledge
2. Sound System
3. Jaded
4. Take Warning
5. The Crowd
6. Bombshell
7. Unity
8. Vulnerability
9. Bankshot
10. One of These Days
11. Gonna Find You
12. Bad Town
13. Smiling
14. Caution
15. Freeze Up
16. Artificial Life
17. Room Without A Window
18. Big City
19. Missionary
20. Junkie's Runnin' Dry
21. Here We Go Again
22. Hoboken
23. Yellin' In My Ear
24. Sleep Long
25. Healthy Body
26. Story Time
27. Officer
28. I Got No