Never a band to sit still for long, Fucked Up have teamed up with Sub Pop Records for a new 7-inch due March 14.

The A-side, "Disabuse," is streaming now. It was written by lead screamer Damian Abraham, who wrote it for his daughter when she was being bullied. The B-side is called "Self Driving Man," and according to a press release, the song "wrestles the out-of-control automation of our world onto the pavement and into the abyss of faceless progress."

It's available to pre-order from Sub Pop's online store. The limited-edition alternate sleeve is based on Poison Idea's 1990 7-inch for the Sub Pop Singles Club.

This is Fucked Up's first release for Sub Pop. Most of their releases in the past have been for Matador, with a smattering for Merge and Arts & Crafts, plus plenty of self-releases.

Hear "Disabuse" below.