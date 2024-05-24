music streams
IAN SWEET Shares Cover of Broken Social Scene's "Anthems for a Seventeen Year-Old Girl"
PUBLISHED May 2, 2024
Twenty-two years on from its release, "Anthems for a Seventeen Year-Old Girl" is still getting its flowers — from Snail Mail, Sasami and ye...
Marianas Trench Go Glam Rock on Comeback Track "A Normal Life"
PUBLISHED Apr 29, 2024
It's shaping up to be the year of late 2000s Canadian band comebacks, as Marianas Trench has just thrown their hat in the ring. Following...
Hear the Week's Best New Canadian Music: Corridor, ELIO, Softcult, Täbï Yösha
PUBLISHED Apr 26, 2024
Do I need Sabrina Carpenter's "Espresso," real espresso, or both? Probably both, but we've made it to Friday — and that means there's also...
Joshua Hyslop Balances Old and New on 'Evergold'
PUBLISHED Apr 26, 2024
Vancouver-based singer-songwriter Joshua Hyslop has become one with nostalgia while still moving forward on his new record 'Evergold'...
Watch Toronto Raptors Star Scottie Barnes's Impassioned Maroon 5 Cover
PUBLISHED Apr 25, 2024
The NBA season came to an early end for the rebuilding Toronto Raptors this year, and their young star Scottie Barnes seems to be making...
girl in red Covers "Girlfriend Is Better" for 'Stop Making Sense' Compillation
PUBLISHED Apr 24, 2024
girl in red is the latest artist to reveal her take on a 'Stop Making Sense' track for the upcoming covers compilation, sharing her version...
Knocked Loose and Poppy Take Our Breath Away with "Suffocate"
PUBLISHED Apr 23, 2024
Just over two weeks out from crushing the world with third album 'You Won't Go Before You're Supposed To,' Knocked Loose have unloaded...
Fernie Lays Himself Bare on New Patrick Watson-Produced Single "Pain"
PUBLISHED Apr 22, 2024
Montreal-based Brazilian-Canadian singer-songwriter and Exclaim! New Faves alum Fernie returns today with a new single called "Pain" — his...