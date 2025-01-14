Turtle Johnny Is Solemly Silly on 'Goofy's Grief' EP

Photo: Mike Neal

BY Sydney BrasilPublished Jan 14, 2025

Turtle Johnny — the Toronto-based project led by Christopher Shakleton — is back with a new EP. In the ban fashion, Goofy's Grief came together in three days, and arrives today independently.

The EP is a bit of a departure, taking the band in a synth-pop direction while Shackleton experiments with Autotune. "This years been a ride," he tells Exclaim! "Falling in and out of love, blood clots forming in my lungs again. Thought I'd try a different musical genre to express myself. My blood is thin now and this EP was therapy for me"

Goofy's Grief follows a string of collaborations, including the inception of Majestic Park and Turtle Johnny teaming up with Lewis Caunter for Berryman last year.

Listen to Goofy's Grief below.

