St. John's-hailing emo trio Swimming have unveiled "Reports," the second single from their forthcoming sophomore album Old.

Due February 21, the LP marks a shift for the band, incorporating shoegaze-inspired fuzz rock into their signature mathy Midwest emo sound harnessed in their 2021 debut, That's OK, which landed them a shoutout in New Faves that year.

Originally written by guitarist Liam Ryan and drummer Jacob Cherwick during their college years, "Reports" was shelved for several years before being reworked into what Swimming now calls one of their strongest pop offerings to date.

The pensive lyrics resonate with the band's personal experiences, coming of age on the isolated island of Newfoundland, and reflect on how technology reshaped communication in their formative years. "Reports" stands out with its expansive, fuzzed-out guitars, soaring melodies and tight rhythmic foundation, creating an atmospheric feel that's both dreamy and grounded in the band's emo roots.

Produced over the course of two years, Old sees Swimming pushing their sound to new heights. The record is a natural evolution for the band, mixing brooding lyricism with their signature mathy instrumental layering.

Check out "Reports" below, where you'll also find the album's tracklist.



Old:

1. You Smell Like Phys Ed

2. Rat

3. Reports

4. Basement

5. CDE

6. Nothing

7. Short

8. Glimpse

9. Charlie