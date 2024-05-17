music reviews Archive

Pascal Germain-Berardi's 'Basileus' Opened FIMAV 2024 with a Bang
Taking over as artistic director of a major festival is a daunting task, but Scott Thomson has the extra pressure of tackling the 40th edit
Eight years in the making, Nova Scotia singer-songwriter Alana Yorke's full-length debut album 'Destroyer' is an art-pop outpouring of
If you ever wanted to hear synth wave Alex G, the score for Jane Schoenbrun's 'I Saw the TV Glow' is as close as you're going to get. After
As we piled up the stairs into the Pow Pow Club to join the album release party of Alix Fernz, one of the newer Mothland label phenomenons
Picking up where the 'Toy Story' and 'Monsters, Inc.' franchises left off, John Krasinski's latest directorial effort brings to life the
The Anti-Queens understand punk. Not just because they've been a Toronto underground mainstay for over a decade, or because their 2019 self
In her second narrative feature, Jane Schoenbrun answers the question, "What happens when TV fandom goes too far?" However
Over the span of 27 years, Kevin Barnes has released 20 albums and five EPs as of Montreal, nearly putting them in league with Guided by
It's been a while since I've seen the cabin-in-the-woods subgenre presented without layers of meta self-reflection. That was until I
Hosting a talk show famously takes a little while to get right. Comedians like Seth Meyers and Conan O'Brien took months or even years to
Nap Eyes' most recent album, 2020's 'Snapshot of a Beginner,' featured an absolutely gorgeous ballad about evolution
Back in 2018, Kaia Kater's third album 'Grenades' sent a ripple through the folk and roots music world, earning her Polaris and Juno
St. John's songwriter Kelly McMichael continues to drop explosive tunes in advance of her new album. "Bomb" is a blast of '90s pop rock ene
The surge of biopics in the past two decades has allowed audiences to pull down the curtain between themselves and an artist that they're p
Heaven, Wait, Margaux Sauvé's ethereal 2022 debut as Ghostly Kisses, was a precocious if spotty album built from sparse electronic producti
When I first heard the term "intelligent dance music" (IDM), I laughed. As anyone should! The idea of one form of music somehow being more
Julia Holter's music is known for its careful intellectualism, a body of work that sometimes requires an open tab or two. Her Monday night
"I have something for your review," Exclaim!'s Online Editor Allie Gregory told me as we spilled onto the street after Mannequin Pussy's Sa
Bibi Club's members, Adèle Trottier-Rivard and Nicolas Basque, are a married couple who have a child together, and that familial
Saturday Night Live alum Maya Rudolph returned to have some rip-roaring fun (there were a number of jokes about farting and pants pooping),
All-hits touring packages are usually reserved for the casino and raceway circuit. But Trans-Canada Highwaymen, featuring Moe Berg from the
After an eight-year absence, Ottawa grindcore powerhouses Fuck the Facts returned to Toronto. Since the band's inception in 1997, they've b
The Andy Serkis-helmed Planet of the Apes reboot is arguably one of the greatest trilogies of all time. The innovative use of motion captur
Remi Wolf has incredible knack for making raw confessions alongside goofy jokes, each tone making the other more intense by contrast
Reena Virk's death in Saanich, BC, came with the revelation that adolescent bullying in 1997 could go beyond name-calling and prank calls.
Every mother is a child, and within that dynamic lies a compelling tension, which Myriam Gendron explores on her brilliant
"A place is the people," flashes on a black screen at the end of 'We Grown Now,' Minhal Baig's third feature film. This message drives
Moments in which Kaytranada provides production to an MC determined to give it nothing less than their most charged-up delivery remain enti
There's nothing better than witnessing a band hit their stride in real time, and Dehd are doing just that. On their fifth album 'Poetry,'
Multiverses are so hot right now. The idea of a limitless number of parallel dimensions, spinning off from every decision everyone makes
Knocked Loose are something of a love-them-or-hate-them band, or at least a name that comes up often in pedantic internet arguments, with ev
Many of Damon McMahon's releases under the Amen Dunes moniker have been marked by a sense of musical and lyrical austerity. Even among the
Jon McKiel's 2020 album, 'Bobby Joe Hope,' had an incredible backstory, involving a second-hand reel-to-reel recorder full of mysterious
Home Front are one of Canada's best bands, in any genre, full stop, period. Hailing from Edmonton, Home Front was formed in 2021 by Graeme
More than a year ago, when Death Cab for Cutie and Postal Service announced their 20th anniversary tours celebrating their most beloved
Daughter of Genghis is a documentary following a mother and son through seven years of their lives — but it displays such a fascinating
Despite Dua Lipa's effervescence and enthusiasm, 'Saturday Night Live' had a schedule of sketches that were particularly surreal and random
It's been hard to find the words for Jessica Pratt's 'Here in the Pitch.' Even now, I feel more like I'm scrambling against time than saying
With the release of 'The Fall Guy,' summer blockbuster season has officially begun. Beautiful, personable leads? Check. Quippy meta humour?
On 'Look to the East, Look to the West,' Camera Obscura's first new material in over a decade, the Scottish quintet recapture the melodic
The end of the world has come, or at least it has for Beams. The Toronto-based psych-folk band's concept album 'Requiem for a Planet' tells
Last night, my partner — who loves music but rarely keeps up with new releases — said to me with total confidence, "Oh yeah, they were
How do you make a Laufey set interesting? When the highs are unassuming bossa nova bops and the lows are ballads gentle as falling snow, ho
Charlotte Day Wilson stands out among the coterie of modern torch singers in part because she has largely self-produced her music, includin
English teachers absolutely love anything that makes classic literature seem cool to young people. Someone rapping 'The Canterbury Tales'?
Admittedly, Mdou Moctar and I got off on the wrong foot. Having grown up with East African parents with no affinity for FM radio, many a
Despite drummer Phil Selway's periodic reassurances, my personal theory is that Radiohead are done for good. This isn't based on any inside
There are a slightly more than a hundred manned fire towers in Canada, each of them occupied by someone who spends six months per year in
Most writing about Ben Chasny's long-running project as Six Organs of Admittance features an obligatory mention of David Keenan's 2003 arti
When a band well into their career self-titles their album, you know they're trying to make some sort of statement. For Hovvdy, their fifth