Every song I've heard from New York-based singer-songwriter Hannah Cohen's forthcoming fourth album Earthstar Mountain has been good — and her latest single "Dusty" might be the best yet.

"Dusty" also happens to achieve the rare feat of being perfectly titled. Eschewing the terminology used by hockey bros over here, this dusty hearkens to the romanticization of sepia-toned sunglasses and bell-bottoms, cruising through Laurel Canyon in a Volkswagen bus.

Atop breezy percussion and gentle strumming, flutes pirouette with a near-impossible lushness as Cohen repeats the familiar refrain, "Everywhere you go / Now there you are." This song being the opening track of the album (out March 28 on Congrats Records) — which features contributions from Sufjan Stevens and Clairo — sets the scene for an immersive journey, interweaving the beauty, the sorrow and everything in between.