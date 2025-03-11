Recently announced rock opera The Scholars is Car Seat Headrest's first album in five years, and its lead single "Gethsamane" is a delicious taste of what's to come.

Named after the biblical garden that Jesus was betrayed in before his crucifixion, this 11-minute epic is divided into three parts and narrated by Rosa, one of the titular scholars of the album. The dizzying mantra, "You can love again if you try again," propels the single forward with a ferocious, unrelenting confidence; each part builds upon the last, capturing a spiritual journey of yearning and resilience.

The cinematic, epic production of the track employs the synth-y textures of Making a Door Less Open and the instrumental maximalism of Teens of Denial, transporting you deep into the depths of Parnassus University alongside Rosa. On this first preview, the album's rich narrative is already tangible, thanks to Will Toledo's lyrical storytelling.

"Now you had me as I was born / My breaking heart beats between your horns / What comes next, beloved pet? / I'll be patient waiting for the time to come / To be opened up, helpless and undone," he sings in falsetto, building toward an instrumental break that twists and crunches with conviction: "I can do whatever the fuck I want when I want to." To that, I say, "Please do!"

The Scholars is out May 3 via Matador Records.

(Matador Records)