Mount Eerie Dunks on Spotify Wrapped, Reminds Everyone How Badly It Pays Artists
PUBLISHED Dec 6, 2024
Spotify Wrapped dropped on Wednesday, meaning that everyone from artists to Exclaim! staffers shared their rankings of their most-listened...
Milk & Bone Announce New 'Baby Dreamer' EP, Share "FORGONE"
PUBLISHED Dec 6, 2024
Milk & Bone — the electropop duo of Montreal's Laurence Lafond-Beaulne and Camille Poliquin — have announced their upcoming EP release...
Sloan Book January 2025 Canadian Shows
PUBLISHED Dec 6, 2024
Sloan are putting new snow tires on the van and bundling up for a January 2025 tour of the Prairies. The seven-date trek takes the group...
Kesha Will Re-Record Her Old Music as Soon as She's "Legally Able To"
PUBLISHED Dec 5, 2024
It's been a big year for Kesha. After finally being released from Dr. Luke's Kemosabe Records, she spent this year launching Kesha Records...
Liquid Death and Depend Launch Pit Diaper
PUBLISHED Dec 5, 2024
Attention all really hardcore hardcore fans and Sabrina Carpenter concert attendees: you've heard of a pit viper, now get ready for a pit...
Remaining Members of Soundgarden to Reunite for One-Off Charity Concert as Nudedragons
PUBLISHED Dec 5, 2024
Soundgarden's Chris Cornell died in 2017, and in the wake of their frontman's passing, the remaining members — guitarist Kim Thayil, bassist...
Cassius Returns with 2025 Club Tour
PUBLISHED Dec 5, 2024
Philippe Zdar — one half of iconic French touch duo Cassius — tragically died after accidentally falling from a building in Paris in 2019...
Chad Kroeger Almost Fought Hinder's Drummer About the Metric System
PUBLISHED Dec 5, 2024
Here at Exclaim!, we spend slow news days dreaming about CanCon crossover stories just like this one, so we must send a personal thank you...