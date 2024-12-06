music news
Hillside Inside Gets Logan Staats, Katie Tupper for 2025 Edition
PUBLISHED Dec 6, 2024
With Hillside's 2024 summer festival in the rearview, it's high time to build hype for its winter edition, Hillside Inside, running January...
Gwen Stefani Promotes Catholic Prayer App
PUBLISHED Dec 6, 2024
While some of you heathens munch on your Advent calendar chocolate every day, Gwen Stefani has another daily yuletide activity to suggest:...
Styx and REO Speedwagon's Kevin Cronin Plot Summer 2025 Tour
PUBLISHED Dec 6, 2024
After co-headlining across North America (well, mostly the US, but adding a single Canadian date makes it continental!) with Foreigner this...
Timothée Chalamet Responds to Bob Dylan on Twitter, Shares Two Covers
PUBLISHED Dec 6, 2024
'A Complete Unknown' is coming closer and closer to being known, and there's still plenty of skepticism about whether Timothée Chalamet...
Lizzo Dismissed from Former Employee's Harassment Lawsuit
PUBLISHED Dec 6, 2024
Lizzo has been dismissed from one of the harassment lawsuits filed by some of her former employees last year, 'Rolling Stone' reports. A Los...
Mount Eerie Dunks on Spotify Wrapped, Reminds Everyone How Badly It Pays Artists
PUBLISHED Dec 6, 2024
Spotify Wrapped dropped on Wednesday, meaning that everyone from artists to Exclaim! staffers shared their rankings of their most-listened...
Milk & Bone Announce New 'Baby Dreamer' EP, Share "FORGONE"
PUBLISHED Dec 6, 2024
Milk & Bone — the electropop duo of Montreal's Laurence Lafond-Beaulne and Camille Poliquin — have announced their upcoming EP release...
Sloan Book January 2025 Canadian Shows
PUBLISHED Dec 6, 2024
Sloan are putting new snow tires on the van and bundling up for a January 2025 tour of the Prairies. The seven-date trek takes the group...