The first half of April has been pretty damp — they don't say April showers for nothing! Make sure to check the weather forecast as you head out to the can't-miss concerts coming to the 416 week, including Class of 2025 alumni, a royal welcome at the Great Hall and more. Check out the rest of Exclaim!'s Canadian concert listings here and tour announcements here.

Mogwai

History, April 14

Buy tickets here



Scottish post-rockers Mogwai will be returning to Toronto this week on their first world tour since the pandemic.

Gruff Rhys

Longboat Hall, April 14

Buy tickets here



Super Furry Animals frontman Gruff Rhys is celebrating the remastered and expanded version of his 2014 LP American Interior with a stop at Longboat Hall for the record's 10th anniversary.

Franz Ferdinand

History, April 15

Buy tickets here



You will find me in History, the dark of History. It's better in History, the dark of History is mine!

Mount Eerie

The Concert Hall, April 15

Buy tickets here



Phil Elverum is known as a devoted studio wizard, but he's bringing expansive new album Night Palace out of the lab and onto the stage for a full-band show.

Marie Davidson

Longboat Hall, April 17

Buy tickets here



"Give me passion, give me more / I want your ass on the floor," Davidson repeats on the thumping City of Clowns cut "Y.A.A.M." She doesn't have to tell us twice!

Sunshine Makers and Lavender Town

The Great Hall, April 18

Buy tickets here



It's always sunny in the 416, because London, ON-based collective Sunshine Makers will be joined by Class of 2025 alumni Lavender Town for a show at the Great Hall.

Denzel Curry

History, April 20

Buy tickets here



History will transform into the Mischievous South for a night, as Denzel Curry's hard-hitting rap bangers offer the counterpoint to the moody, atmospheric "Toronto sound."

King Hannah

The Great Hall, April 20

Buy tickets here



While the title is self-designated, Liverpool's Hannah Merrick has more than earned king status for her willowy indie rock project with Craig Whittle, and the Great Hall seems a fitting place for a coronation.