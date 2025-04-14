The first half of April has been pretty damp — they don't say April showers for nothing! Make sure to check the weather forecast as you head out to the can't-miss concerts coming to the 416 week, including Class of 2025 alumni, a royal welcome at the Great Hall and more. Check out the rest of Exclaim!'s Canadian concert listings here and tour announcements here.
Mogwai
History, April 14
Buy tickets here
Scottish post-rockers Mogwai will be returning to Toronto this week on their first world tour since the pandemic.
Gruff Rhys
Longboat Hall, April 14
Buy tickets here
Super Furry Animals frontman Gruff Rhys is celebrating the remastered and expanded version of his 2014 LP American Interior with a stop at Longboat Hall for the record's 10th anniversary.
Franz Ferdinand
History, April 15
Buy tickets here
You will find me in History, the dark of History. It's better in History, the dark of History is mine!
Mount Eerie
The Concert Hall, April 15
Buy tickets here
Phil Elverum is known as a devoted studio wizard, but he's bringing expansive new album Night Palace out of the lab and onto the stage for a full-band show.
Marie Davidson
Longboat Hall, April 17
Buy tickets here
"Give me passion, give me more / I want your ass on the floor," Davidson repeats on the thumping City of Clowns cut "Y.A.A.M." She doesn't have to tell us twice!
Sunshine Makers and Lavender Town
The Great Hall, April 18
Buy tickets here
It's always sunny in the 416, because London, ON-based collective Sunshine Makers will be joined by Class of 2025 alumni Lavender Town for a show at the Great Hall.
Denzel Curry
History, April 20
Buy tickets here
History will transform into the Mischievous South for a night, as Denzel Curry's hard-hitting rap bangers offer the counterpoint to the moody, atmospheric "Toronto sound."
King Hannah
The Great Hall, April 20
Buy tickets here
While the title is self-designated, Liverpool's Hannah Merrick has more than earned king status for her willowy indie rock project with Craig Whittle, and the Great Hall seems a fitting place for a coronation.