music news
Tranzac's New Year's Eve Show to Feature Joseph Shabason, Jane Inc, Sandro Perri and Punjabi Ambient Squad
PUBLISHED Dec 5, 2024
Tranzac has announced its 2024 New Year's Eve show, happening December 31 (duh) and featuring a sick lineup that includes Joseph Shabason...
Klô Pelgag Adds Toronto Show to 2025 Tour Dates
PUBLISHED Dec 5, 2024
Klô Pelgag has detailed her fifth album. The award-winning Quebec singer-songwriter will share 'Abracadabra' on October 11 via Secret City...
Toronto's Phoenix Concert Theatre Announces Free Concert Series
PUBLISHED Dec 5, 2024
It's been quite the year for the Phoenix Concert Theatre. The Toronto institution announced in June that, after 33 years, it would be...
Charli XCX on Her Debut: "I Hate That Album So Much"
PUBLISHED Dec 5, 2024
When we ranked Charli XCX's albums earlier this year, we omitted '14' — her debut that was never commercially released but can easily be...
Kraftwerk Book 'Autobahn' 50th Anniversary North American Tour
PUBLISHED Dec 5, 2024
Kraftwerk have announced a 50th anniversary tour celebrating their breakthrough album 'Autobahn' with the aptly titled 50 Years of Autobahn...
Sum 41 Cancel Australian Tour Due to Deryck Whibley Being "Too Unwell to Perform"
PUBLISHED Dec 5, 2024
Before Sum 41 cap off their farewell tour on their home turf in Canada early next year, they've been touring pretty extensively here, there...
Killswitch Engage Guitarist Adam Dutkiewicz and Ex-Vocalist Howard Jones Reveal New Band Name
PUBLISHED Dec 5, 2024
Last February, Killswitch Engage guitarist Adam Dutkiewicz and former frontman Howard Jones shared they had founded a new project...
No, Taylor Swift Didn't Visit Toronto's Inter Steer Tavern
PUBLISHED Dec 4, 2024
Taylor Swift was recently in Toronto on the second-last stop of the Eras Tour, and rather than going to one of the city's Michelin-starred...