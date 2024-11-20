Wilco have fulfilled a prophecy from an April Fool's joke by reissuing A Ghost Is Born for its 20th anniversary.

Arriving February 7 via Nonesuch, the deluxe box set will house the 2004 album alongside 65 previously unreleased tracks — including outtakes, demos, alternate takes and some of Wilco's "fundamentals" workshop sessions. It also includes a concert album from their show at the Wang Centre in Boston.

The expansive reissue will come in two forms: one with nine LPs and four CDs, and another with nine CDs. Pre-orders can be made on Wilco's website.

Today, Wilco have shared an alternate version of "Handshake Drug." Listen to it, and check out the reissue's massive tracklist below.



A Ghost Is Born:

1. At Least That's What You Said

2. Hell Is Chrome

3. Spiders (Kidsmoke)

4. Muzzle of Bees

5. Hummingbird

6. Handshake Drugs

7. Wishful Thinking

8. Company in My Back

9. I'm a Wheel

10. Theologians

11. Less Than You Think

12. The Late Greats

dBpm: Outtakes/Alternates 1:

1. At Least That's What You Said (8/13/02 SOMA-Chicago)

2. Hell Is Chrome (10/5/03 SOMA-Chicago)

3. Spiders (Kidsmoke) (9/28/03 SOMA-Chicago)

4. Muzzle of Bees (7/15/03 SOMA-Chicago)

5. Hummingbird (2/8/02 SOMA-Chicago)

6. Handshake Drugs (11/13/03 Sear Sound-NYC)

7. Wishful Thinking (11/1/03 Sear Sound-NYC)

8. Company in My Back (2/8/03 Hothouse-St. Kilda, Melbourne, Australia)

9. I'm a Wheel (August 2002 SOMA-Chicago)

10. Theologians (3/19/03 SOMA-Chicago)

11. Less Than You Think (11/11/03 Sear Sound-NYC)

12. The Late Greats (7/19/03 SOMA-Chicago)

13. Kicking Television (3/18/03 SOMA-Chicago)

14. The High Heat (2/5/02 SOMA-Chicago)

15. Panthers (March 2003 SOMA-Chicago)

16. Diamond Claw (3/21/03 SOMA-Chicago)

17. Bob Dylan's 49th Beard (June 2002 SOMA-Chicago)

18. More Like The Moon

19. Improbable Germany (10/7/03 SOMA-Chicago)

Unstitched: Outtakes/Alternates 2:

1. Handshake Drugs (First Version) (6/26/02 SOMA-Chicago)

2. Hummingbird (February 2002 recorded live during tracking at SOMA-Chicago)

3. The High Heat (2/4/02 SOMA-Chicago)

4. Spiders (Kidsmoke) (February 2002 SOMA-Chicago)

5. Diamond Claw (March 2003 SOMA-Chicago)

6. Muzzle of Bees (October 2003 Sear Sound-NYC)

7. Like a Stone (11/10/03 Sear Sound-NYC)

8. Leave Me (Like You Found Me) (6/26/02 SOMA-Chicago)

9. Losing Interest (11/11/03 Sear Sound-NYC)

10. Old Maid (6/26/02 SOMA-Chicago)

11. Spiders (Kidsmoke) (August 2002 SOMA-Chicago)

12. Panthers (October 2003 Sear Sound-NYC)

13. Muzzle of Bees (7/16/03 SOMA-Chicago)

14. Diamond Claw (10/9/03 SOMA-Chicago.)

15. Losing Interest (7/20/03 SOMA-Chicago)

16. Spiders (Kidsmoke) (October 2003 SOMA-Chicago)

17. The Thanks I Get (6/26/02 SOMA-Chicago)

18. Two Hat Blues (March 2003 SOMA-Chicago)

19. Improbable Germany (January 2002 Pre-Production Loft session-Chicago)

The Hook at The Wang (Live October 2, 2004 at the Wang Center-Boston, MA):



1. Muzzle of Bees

2. Company in My Back

3. I Am Trying to Break Your Heart

4. A Shot in the Arm

5. Hell Is Chrome

6. Handshake Drugs

7. Jesus, Etc.

8. Hummingbird

9. I'm Always in Love

10. At Least That's What You Said

11. Ashes of American Flags

12. Theologians

13. I'm the Man Who Loves You

14. Poor Places

15. Spiders (Kidsmoke)

16. She's a Jar

17. A Magazine Called Sunset

18. Kingpin

19. The Late Greats

20. I'm a Wheel

21. Via Chicago

22. California Stars

23. Christ for President

Fundamentals:

1. Fundamental 1

2. Fundamental 2

3. Fundamental 3

4. Fundamental 4

5. Fundamental 5

6. Fundamental 6

7. Fundamental 7