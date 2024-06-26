Wilco Selling Rare Guitars, "Mystery" Effects from Chicago Studio

Ahead of sharing a new EP this week, Wilco have announced plans to sell off a load of gear, including rare guitars, "mystery" effects pedals, signed posters and more.

The latest clear-out of Wilco's Loft studio in Chicago will see the trove of equipment and ephemera listed via their Reverb shop on July 18. All items come with a certificate of authenticity signed by frontman Jeff Tweedy or guitarist Nels Cline.

Highlighting the sale are rare and vintage guitars owned by Tweedy and other band members — including a 1962 Martin F-55 from Tweedy's personal collection. Known for its acoustic guitars, the F-55 is one of few electric instruments built by the company.

"It's a rare bird… you don't see these in the wild too often," Loft studio manager Mark Greenberg said of the guitar in a release. "I'll be honest, I'm surprised Jeff is selling this one."

Other instruments include a rare 1960s Framus "Big 18" double-neck electric guitar from Tweedy's personal collection, a Harmony Buck Owens H169 "American" red, white and blue acoustic guitar, and a 2011 Breedlove Revival OMR Deluxe acoustic guitar owned by Cline.

Preview Wilco's gear sale ahead of time via the band's Reverb shop.

This Friday (June 28), Wilco will release their Hot Sun Cool Shroud EP, which follows last year's Cate LeBon-produced album Cousin.

The band also have North American tour plans for the summer, playing a pair of dates at Toronto's Massey Hall in July.