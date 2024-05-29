Wilco Announce New EP 'Hot Sun Cool Shroud'

Wilco have announced that they'll share new EP Hot Sun Cool Shroud on June 28 via their own label, dBpm Records.

The six-track project will mark a rare short-form project for the group, and their first since 2007's Sky Blue Sky bonus tracks EP. Hot Sun Cool Shroud itself is a collection of music that didn't make the cut for their most recent album Cousin.

It'll arrive in the midst of the Chicago band's upcoming North American tour, and directly ahead of their Toronto dates. They'll hit Massey Hall on July 2 with Toronto native Katie Cruel and July 3 with Cut Worms. Find the full itinerary and tour information here.

Although they haven't shared an EP in over a decade, Wilco are still pumping out albums consistently, with Cousin coming out this past September. While we await their forthcoming offering, check out the Hot Sun Cool Shroud tracklist below.

Hot Sun Cool Shroud:

1. Hot Sun

2. Livid

3. Ice Cream

4. Annihilation

5. Inside the Bell Bones

6. Say You Love Me