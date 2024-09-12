Yesterday (September 11) was not only 9/11, but also the MTV Video Music Awards (VMAs)! If you didn't watch, that's okay — neither did Britney Spears; but she does have some questions, namely about Sabrina Carpenter's performance.

At the awards hosted by Megan Thee Stallion, Carpenter's out-of-this-world performance — a mash-up of "Please, Please, Please," "Taste" and "Espresso," which also took home the VMA for Song of the Year — was introduced by Cyndi Lauper. After the Short n' Sweet star descended from the ceiling on a swing in a sparkly minidress, she was joined by two dancers dressed as an astronaut and an alien, respectively — the latter of whom she kissed mid-performance.

Spears found this confusing. The pop icon took to her Instagram today to post a video of herself asking, "Why is she kissing an alien on stage? I adore her, I love her to death… I didn't understand that part."

"Why didn't she kiss a girl?" Spears added, possibly referencing both Carpenter's "Taste" music video where she kisses Jenna Ortega and/or the infamous VMAs kiss between Spears and Madonna. "That was weird. I also thought the whole thing was weird altogether."

She went on to say that, after watching Carpenter's performance, she took a very long bath. Spears said she's also really into colouring right now, and fangirled over Carpenter mentioning her name on the red carpet: "I thought that was kind of cooI; I forget I'm famous sometimes."

Personally (and for much of the internet, seemingly), Carpenter's alien kiss was hilariously well-timed with one of Donald Trump's most memorable moments from the presidential debate earlier this week, when he erroneously suggested that the Democrats were doing "transgender operations on illegal aliens that are in prison."

Watch the video Spears posted below, as well as Carpenter's full VMAs performance.