Britney Spears has some choice words for the Osbourne family after they held an unwelcome pity party for her.

Ozzy, Kelly, Jack and Sharon Osbourne talked about the pop star's online dance moves on a recent episode of their podcast. While answering fan questions, Kelly said she wasn't sure how to do any TikTok dances, which somehow led to the topic of Spears's videos.

"I'm fed up of seeing poor old Britney Spears on YouTube," Ozzy said of the home dance videos she posts, before adding, "Every fucking day. It's sad, very, very sad." Jack then interjected with "Free Britney," before Kelly went on about feeling "very sorry for her." Sharon then wrapped up by saying, "Poor little thing, it's heartbreaking."

Spears didn't take long to respond, posting screenshots of her notes app to Instagram yesterday (July 17). She started by comparing the ageism experienced by Kate Beckinsale to the comments she gets on her videos.

"Not as bad as some of my comments saying it's sad that I'm as old as I am and I'm dancing every single day on my IG!" She wrote. "Number 1) I hardly ever dance… and number 2) I'm not poor at all! I have more ligature in my left toe than any grown man or woman on earth!"

After talking more about how it feels to be judged and the importance of helping others grow, Spears called out the Osbournes by name: "I'm gonna do a photoshoot with Kate and tell the Osbourne family who is the most boring family known to mankind to kindly fuck off!"

It's truly a shame that in the year 2024 we still must tell people to leave Britney alone, but here we are.