Alley Oops I Did It Again: Welcome Skateboards Unveils New Britney Spears Collection

"A testament to the way different subcultures that may seem at odds can coexist and enrich one another"

BY Kaelen BellPublished Jul 30, 2024

Britney Spears has been busy getting into some light beef as of late, and if you wanna take some of that energy to the half-pipe, then Welcome Skateboards has you covered.

The brand has unveiled its new Britney-inspired collection, consisting of boards, T-shirts, hats, bottles and bumper stickers. 

"This collection is more than an ode to our favourite pop star, it's a celebration of a generational icon who has influenced music, fashion, and pop culture as a whole for decades, and the enduring resilience required to achieve that," the company's website reads. "It is a testament to the way different subcultures that may seem at odds can coexist and enrich one another."

Earlier this year, Welcome Skateboards dropped a Nine Inch Nails-themed collection of decks. 

Check out the Britney collection here

MusicNewsPop and Rock

Latest Coverage

More Latest Coverage