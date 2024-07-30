Britney Spears has been busy getting into some light beef as of late, and if you wanna take some of that energy to the half-pipe, then Welcome Skateboards has you covered.

The brand has unveiled its new Britney-inspired collection, consisting of boards, T-shirts, hats, bottles and bumper stickers.

"This collection is more than an ode to our favourite pop star, it's a celebration of a generational icon who has influenced music, fashion, and pop culture as a whole for decades, and the enduring resilience required to achieve that," the company's website reads. "It is a testament to the way different subcultures that may seem at odds can coexist and enrich one another."

Earlier this year, Welcome Skateboards dropped a Nine Inch Nails-themed collection of decks.

Check out the Britney collection here.