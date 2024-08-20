In its first trailer, new disaster comedy Y2K wonders, what if the computer scare at the turn of the millennium turned out to be real?

Directed by Kyle Mooney, Y2K follows friends Eli (Jaeden Martell) and Danny (Julian Dennison), who crash a New Year's Eve party in hopes of the former locking lips with his crush, Laura (Rachel Zegler) at the stroke of midnight.

Instead, the party loses power, and the machines move to usher in a "global computer apocalypse." There's a hairspray flamethrower, a fatal VCR ejection, and even a Tamagotchi drilling through a partygoer's head before the teens escape and discover just how widespread the problem actually is.

Mooney co-wrote Y2K's script with Evan Winter, while Jonah Hill produced. A few musical cameos come courtesy of Limp Bizkit frontman Fred Durst and the Kid LAROI, while other cast members include Lachlan Watson, Daniel Zolghadri, Eduardo Franco, Mason Gooding, Lauren Balone, Tim Heidecker and Alicia Silverstone.

Y2K arrives in theatres on December 6 via A24.