The fact that Weezer bassist Scott Shriner's wife was shot by police was probably the wildest news story to come out of last week; some might even say it was like something out of a movie. As previously reported, the band went ahead with their scheduled Coachella appearance over the weekend as planned, during which they also confirmed that there's a Weezer film on the way.

"We've been busy making the Weezer movie back in L.A. the last couple weeks, but when Coachella called us up and said, 'Hey Weezer, could you guys make it out for a surprise appearance?,' We were like, 'Heck yeah!'" Rivers Cuomo told the crowd during the group's Saturday (April 12) set. He added, "It feels so good to be here with you guys and let out these emotions," just before launching into "Undone (The Sweater Song)."



According to the Weezer fan community on Reddit, Cuomo has been mentioning the film, usually referred to as "Project X," on his Discord channel. Apparently, it's going to be a bit like the Pavement movie, merging narrative and documentary.

One Redditor even shared a notice of filming flyer for the project, which described WEEZER: SECURITY THREAT as a scripted feature film — and noted that the filming activities at that particular location would include "simulated bullet effects."