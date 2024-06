Cocteau Twins' Simon Raymonde Is Publishing a Memoir

Cocteau Twins' Simon Raymonde, who is also the head of UK indie label Bella Union, has announced that he's publishing a memoir. Entitled In One Ear – Cocteau Twins, Ivor and Me, it's due for release in September via Nine Eight Books and is now available for pre-order.

"So I wrote a book. You know, like a big grown up kinda thing to do," Raymonde shared on social media. "It covers all the good and bad bits, falling over, getting up, shorts, big boy pants, ivor, and a big ole love letter to Cocteau Twins too. But I can't tell you everything here that would be silly. You'll have to read it yourself…"

In One Ear boasts raving blurbs from Cillian Murphy — who called it a "beautiful, insightful look into the life of legend and musical polymath Simon Raymonde" — and Elton John, who wrote, "This is a wonderful book of pop music history. A man obsessed with the beauty of creative artists and wanting to create his own legacy and to enable other musicians to have a voice by releasing their magic. We need more of people like him in a world full of mass-produced mediocrity."

The autobiography's official description reads:

The page-turning memoir of Cocteau Twins' Simon Raymonde, charting his life and legacy in music. As one-third of seminal band Cocteau Twins, Simon Raymonde helped to create some of the most beautiful and memorable albums of the '80s and '90s — music that continues to cast a spell over millions. This is the story of the band, in his words.

Beginning with Simon's remarkable childhood and exploring his relationship with his father, Ivor Raymonde (the legendary producer, musician and arranger for acts such as the Walker Brothers and songwriter for artists including Dusty Springfield), the book will journey through the musician's rise to prominence and his time with Cocteau Twins and This Mortal Coil.

It will also chart the successful career he has forged running his own label, Bella Union, for the past twenty-seven years, discovering and developing globally renowned artists like Beach House, Fleet Foxes, Father John Misty and John Grant.

And the narrative will lead us back to the present day, reflecting on Simon's most recent experiences in the music industry — all while going deaf in one ear.

A must-read for music fans, this is the incredible tale of Simon's life and legacy.

See Raymonde's announcement below.