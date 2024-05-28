W.A.S.P. Celebrate 40 Years of Their Debut Album on North American Anniversary Tour

W.A.S.P. are celebrating 40 years since the release of their classic self-titled debut album by playing it from front to back on tour across North America this fall. The Album ONE Alive! Tour includes Canadian stops in Vancouver, Calgary, Toronto and Montreal.
With support at most dates from Death Angel and Unto Others, the show gets on the road starting October 26 in San Luis Obispo, CA. W.A.S.P. make their first venture into Canada to play Vancouver's Vogue Theatre on October 30, followed by Calgary's Palace Theatre on November 1.
After serpentining back through the US, the band returns to this side of the border for concerts at Toronto's History (November 11) and Montreal's MTELUS (November 13). They'll complete the remainder of the tour stateside, wrapping things up on December 14 in Los Angeles.
Tickets go on sale Friday (May 31) at 10 a.m. local time, with presales getting underway tomorrow (May 29). Find the full itinerary, as well as the tour trailer, below.
W.A.S.P. 2024 Tour Dates:
10/26 San Luis Obispo, CA - Fremont Theater *
10/28 Portland, OR - Roseland Theater
10/29 Seattle, WA - Moore Theatre
10/30 Vancouver, BC - Vogue Theatre
11/01 Calgary, AB - Palace Theatre
11/02 Spokane, WA - Knitting Factory
11/03 Boise, ID - Knitting Factory
11/04 Salt Lake City, UT - The Depot
11/05 Denver, CO - Paramount Theatre
11/07 Minneapolis, MN - The Fillmore
11/08 St Charles, IL - The Arcada Theatre
11/10 Detroit, MI - Royal Oak Music Theatre
11/11 Toronto, ON - History
11/13 Montreal, QC - MTELUS
11/14 Quebec City, QC - Theatre Capitole
11/15 Boston, MA - Orpheum Theatre
11/16 New York, NY - Hammerstein Ballroom at Manhattan Center
11/17 Philadelphia, PA - Franklin Music Hall
11/19 Cleveland, OH - The Agora Theater
11/20 Pittsburgh, PA - Stage AE
11/21 Stroudsburg, PA - The Sherman Theater
11/22 Silver Spring, MD - The Fillmore
11/23 Charlotte, NC - The Fillmore
11/24 Orlando, FL - The Plaza Live
11/26 Nashville, TN - Ryman Auditorium
11/27 Atlanta, GA - The Eastern
11/29 Houston, TX - House of Blues
11/30 San Antonio, TX - Aztec Theatre
12/01 Dallas, TX - The Factory in Deep Ellum
12/03 Little Rock, AR - The Hall
12/04 Wichita, KS - The Cotillion
12/06 Albuquerque, NM - REVEL
12/07 Tempe, AZ - The Marquee Theatre
12/09 Tucson, AZ - The Rialto Theatre
12/10 San Diego, CA - House of Blues
12/11 Reno, NV - Grand Sierra Resort and Casino
12/12 Las Vegas, NV - Brooklyn Bowl
12/13 San Francisco, CA - The Warfield **
12/14 Los Angeles, CA - Hollywood Palladium **
* No support acts
** No Death Angel