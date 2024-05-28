W.A.S.P. Celebrate 40 Years of Their Debut Album on North American Anniversary Tour

W.A.S.P. are celebrating 40 years since the release of their classic self-titled debut album by playing it from front to back on tour across North America this fall. The Album ONE Alive! Tour includes Canadian stops in Vancouver, Calgary, Toronto and Montreal.

With support at most dates from Death Angel and Unto Others, the show gets on the road starting October 26 in San Luis Obispo, CA. W.A.S.P. make their first venture into Canada to play Vancouver's Vogue Theatre on October 30, followed by Calgary's Palace Theatre on November 1.

After serpentining back through the US, the band returns to this side of the border for concerts at Toronto's History (November 11) and Montreal's MTELUS (November 13). They'll complete the remainder of the tour stateside, wrapping things up on December 14 in Los Angeles.

Tickets go on sale Friday (May 31) at 10 a.m. local time, with presales getting underway tomorrow (May 29). Find the full itinerary, as well as the tour trailer, below.

W.A.S.P. 2024 Tour Dates:

10/26 San Luis Obispo, CA - Fremont Theater *

10/28 Portland, OR - Roseland Theater

10/29 Seattle, WA - Moore Theatre

10/30 Vancouver, BC - Vogue Theatre

11/01 Calgary, AB - Palace Theatre

11/02 Spokane, WA - Knitting Factory

11/03 Boise, ID - Knitting Factory

11/04 Salt Lake City, UT - The Depot

11/05 Denver, CO - Paramount Theatre

11/07 Minneapolis, MN - The Fillmore

11/08 St Charles, IL - The Arcada Theatre

11/10 Detroit, MI - Royal Oak Music Theatre

11/11 Toronto, ON - History

11/13 Montreal, QC - MTELUS

11/14 Quebec City, QC - Theatre Capitole

11/15 Boston, MA - Orpheum Theatre

11/16 New York, NY - Hammerstein Ballroom at Manhattan Center

11/17 Philadelphia, PA - Franklin Music Hall

11/19 Cleveland, OH - The Agora Theater

11/20 Pittsburgh, PA - Stage AE

11/21 Stroudsburg, PA - The Sherman Theater

11/22 Silver Spring, MD - The Fillmore

11/23 Charlotte, NC - The Fillmore

11/24 Orlando, FL - The Plaza Live

11/26 Nashville, TN - Ryman Auditorium

11/27 Atlanta, GA - The Eastern

11/29 Houston, TX - House of Blues

11/30 San Antonio, TX - Aztec Theatre

12/01 Dallas, TX - The Factory in Deep Ellum

12/03 Little Rock, AR - The Hall

12/04 Wichita, KS - The Cotillion

12/06 Albuquerque, NM - REVEL

12/07 Tempe, AZ - The Marquee Theatre

12/09 Tucson, AZ - The Rialto Theatre

12/10 San Diego, CA - House of Blues

12/11 Reno, NV - Grand Sierra Resort and Casino

12/12 Las Vegas, NV - Brooklyn Bowl

12/13 San Francisco, CA - The Warfield **

12/14 Los Angeles, CA - Hollywood Palladium **

* No support acts

** No Death Angel