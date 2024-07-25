On the back of his acclaimed 2023 album Ganger, Detroit rapper Veeze has announced a 2024 North American tour — including a handful of Canadian shows in Ontario, Manitoba and Alberta.
Veeze kicks off the run in Canada, with the first date scheduled for September 8 at Ottawa's Bronson Centre. After a second Ontario concert at London Music Hall on September 10, he'll head west to perform in Winnipeg (September 12), Calgary (September 14) and Edmonton (September 15).
The remainder of what Veeze has dubbed the Worst Tour Ever will take place stateside, currently set to wrap with a hometown show on November 26. Tickets go on sale to the general public for all of the Canadian dates except London today at noon local time, which is when a presale begins for the London Music Hall gig. Find the full itinerary below.
Veeze 2024 Tour Dates:
09/08 Ottawa, ON - Bronson Centre
09/10 London, ON - London Music Hall
09/12 Winnipeg, MB - Exchange
09/14 Calgary, AB - MacEwan Hall Ballroom
09/15 Edmonton, AB - Union Hall
10/09 New York, NY - T5
10/11 Philadelphia, PA - Fillmore
10/12 Providence, RI - The Strand
10/13 Worcester, MA - The Palladium
10/15 Hartford, CT - The Webster
10/16 Washington, D.C. - Fillmore Silver Springs
10/18 Myrtle Beach, SC - House of Blues
10/19 Greensboro, NC - Piedmont Hall
10/20 Atlanta, GA - Tabernacle
10/22 Orlando, FL - Vanguard
10/24 New Orleans, LA - House of Blues
10/25 Houston, TX - House of Blues
10/26 Dallas, TX - House of Blues
10/29 Tucson, AZ - Rialto
10/30 Phoenix, AZ - Marquee
11/01 Los Angeles, CA Wiltern
11/05 San Luis Obispo, CA - Freemont
11/06 Santa Cruz, WA - The Catalyst
11/07 San Francisco, CA - Regency
11/08 Sacramento, CA - Ace of Spades
11/10 Portland, OR - Roseland Theater
11/13 Boise, ID - Knitting Factory
11/15 Salt Lake City, UT - Depot
11/16 Denver, CO - Summit
11/19 St. Louis, MO - The Pageant
11/21 Omaha, NE - Steelhouse
11/22 Minneapolis, MN - Fillmore
11/23 Milwaukee, WI - Rave
11/24 Columbus, OH - Newport Music Hall
11/26 Detroit, MI - Fillmore