On the back of his acclaimed 2023 album Ganger, Detroit rapper Veeze has announced a 2024 North American tour — including a handful of Canadian shows in Ontario, Manitoba and Alberta.

Veeze kicks off the run in Canada, with the first date scheduled for September 8 at Ottawa's Bronson Centre. After a second Ontario concert at London Music Hall on September 10, he'll head west to perform in Winnipeg (September 12), Calgary (September 14) and Edmonton (September 15).

The remainder of what Veeze has dubbed the Worst Tour Ever will take place stateside, currently set to wrap with a hometown show on November 26. Tickets go on sale to the general public for all of the Canadian dates except London today at noon local time, which is when a presale begins for the London Music Hall gig. Find the full itinerary below.

Veeze 2024 Tour Dates:

09/08 Ottawa, ON - Bronson Centre

09/10 London, ON - London Music Hall

09/12 Winnipeg, MB - Exchange

09/14 Calgary, AB - MacEwan Hall Ballroom

09/15 Edmonton, AB - Union Hall

10/09 New York, NY - T5

10/11 Philadelphia, PA - Fillmore

10/12 Providence, RI - The Strand

10/13 Worcester, MA - The Palladium

10/15 Hartford, CT - The Webster

10/16 Washington, D.C. - Fillmore Silver Springs

10/18 Myrtle Beach, SC - House of Blues

10/19 Greensboro, NC - Piedmont Hall

10/20 Atlanta, GA - Tabernacle

10/22 Orlando, FL - Vanguard

10/24 New Orleans, LA - House of Blues

10/25 Houston, TX - House of Blues

10/26 Dallas, TX - House of Blues

10/29 Tucson, AZ - Rialto

10/30 Phoenix, AZ - Marquee

11/01 Los Angeles, CA Wiltern

11/05 San Luis Obispo, CA - Freemont

11/06 Santa Cruz, WA - The Catalyst

11/07 San Francisco, CA - Regency

11/08 Sacramento, CA - Ace of Spades

11/10 Portland, OR - Roseland Theater

11/13 Boise, ID - Knitting Factory

11/15 Salt Lake City, UT - Depot

11/16 Denver, CO - Summit

11/19 St. Louis, MO - The Pageant

11/21 Omaha, NE - Steelhouse

11/22 Minneapolis, MN - Fillmore

11/23 Milwaukee, WI - Rave

11/24 Columbus, OH - Newport Music Hall

11/26 Detroit, MI - Fillmore