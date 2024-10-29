TV on the Radio frontman Tunde Adebimpe has announced he'll make his solo debut in 2025 with a new LP on Sub Pop Records.

Ahead of his album's arrival next year, Adebimpe has shared the charged-up "Magnetic" alongside a self-directed video you can watch below.

Sub Pop co-founder Jonathan Poneman shares of the signing, "We heartily welcome Tunde Adebimpe to Sub Pop's roster of artists. His inclusion makes the whole lot better — and a whole lot classier! We've waited 20-plus years for Sub Pop to earn the chance to be Tunde Adebimpe's label." Sub Pop Records is home to celebrated artists such as Suki Waterhouse, Father John Misty, Weyes Blood and Beach House.

Adebimpe and his TV on the Radio bandmates are celebrating 20 years of their debut album, Desperate Youth, Blood Thirsty Babes, with anniversary performances in New York, Los Angeles and London before 2024 is out. The band's most recent album remains 2014's Seeds.