Travis Scott's 2014 mixtape Days Before Rodeo is being reissued with previously unreleased songs in celebration of its 10th anniversary.

Scott teased the re-release with a trailer you can view below, which cuts together behind-the-scenes studio and live footage from 2014.

Originally released on August 18, 2014, Days Before Rodeo featured work with Young Thug, Big Sean, the 1975, Rich Homie Quan, Migos, T.I. and Peewee Longway.

Arriving on streaming services August 23, the effort will also be pressed to vinyl, while a digital deluxe version will include unreleased bonus tracks from the era.

All formats are available for pre-order via Scott's official website.

Scott was arrested in Paris earlier this month for allegedly assaulting a security guard, an incident that followed a separate June arrest for disorderly intoxication and trespassing.

In May, Scott and Live Nation settled all wrongful death lawsuits regarding the fatal crowd surge at his Astroworld music festival in 2021.

Scott shared fourth album UTOPIA last year.