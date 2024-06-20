Travis Scott Arrested for Disorderly Intoxication, Trespassing

Travis Scott has been arrested for disorderly intoxication and trespassing in Miami Beach this morning. The rapper was booked into Miami-Dade County Jail at 4:35 a.m. ET, and later released on bond for $650 USD.

Local news channel WSVN-7 reported that the inciting incident happened at 12:44 a.m. at the Miami Beach Marina, where officers were called because of a disturbance. Scott was reportedly getting off a charter boat when the owner of the vessel asked him to leave, and the musician "became irate screaming profanities, left and returned to disturb some more."

"He was drunk, causing a disturbance and asked to leave multiple times," the police said, and Scott was arrested upon his refusal to depart the premises.

Last month, the rapper and Live Nation settled all of the wrongful death lawsuits filed in the wake of the 2021 Astroworld festival in Houston, TX, where a fatal crowd surge killed 10 people and injured hundreds more.