Travis Scott has been arrested this morning in Paris after allegedly assaulting a security guard.

The BBC reports that Scott attacked a security guard who was attempting to break up a dispute between the rapper and his bodyguard at the George V hotel Friday morning.

Scott was seen Thursday (August 8) taking in the Olympic men's basketball game between Team USA and Serbia, and had been snapped by paparazzi in the 2024 games' host country in the days leading up to his arrest.

Per the BBC, French prosecutors told Reuters and AFP they had opened a criminal investigation into "unspecified violence" against the guard, while a representative for Scott told BBC Newsbeat, "We are in direct communication with the local Parisian authorities to swiftly resolve this matter and will provide updates when appropriate."

Scott's Paris booking follows his June arrest in Miami for disorderly intoxication and trespassing. TMZ reports that the former charged was dropped, while the latter in the case still stands.

In May, Scott and Live Nation settled all wrongful death lawsuits filed by families of the 10 concertgoers who died during the fatal crowd surge at his 2021 Astroworld festival in Houston, TX.