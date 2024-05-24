Travis Scott and Live Nation Settle All Astroworld Wrongful Death Lawsuits

Nine of the 10 wrongful death lawsuits filed by the families of the 10 concertgoers who died during the fatal crowd surge at Travis Scott's 2021 Astroworld festival in Houston, TX, have been settled, the Associated Press reports.

UPDATE (5/24, 11:44 a.m. ET): According to an attorney for the family of 9-year-old Ezra Blount, the youngest person killed at Astroworld, the 10th wrongful death lawsuit has now been settled [via Billboard].

"The family will continue its journey to heal, but never forget the joy that Ezra brought to everyone around him," the lawyer, S. Scott West, told the publication in an email. The case had previously been set to go to trial on September 10.

Live Nation attorney Neal Manne shared the news today in a court hearing, as one of the cases — that of late 23-year-old Madison Dubiski — was set to go to trial this week. Jury selection was due to have begun yesterday (May 7) after a judge denied the rapper's motion to be dismissed from going to trial two weeks ago.

An attorney for Dubiski's family, Noah Wexler, confirmed that their lawsuit has now been "resolved in its entirety." Terms of the settlements are confidential, and lawyers declined to provide comment following the hearing due to a gag order.

The one wrongful death lawsuit that remains pending is the one filed by the family of nine-year-old Ezra Blount. Potential trial dates are set to be discussed next week. If the Blount family's case remains unsettled, State District Judge Kristen Hawkins said she's more inclined to send that to trial instead of one of the approximately 2,400 pending injury cases from Astroworld.

More than 2,500 people have sued Scott and Live Nation for negligence over Astroworld. In March, new court documents revealed that even organizers miscalculated a state fire code and oversold the festival that left 10 people dead and dozens injured.