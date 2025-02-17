Not to out Canada as a fake country or anything, but it's pretty funny that today is Family Day in five provinces, while others are out here taking a stat holiday dedicated to Louis Riel, Nova Scotia Heritage and being Islanders. Something that's definitely cause for ultra-specific celebration is live music, so we're back with more concerts you can't miss in the 416. As always, check out Exclaim!'s full database of Canadian concert listings and recent tour announcements for upcoming shows across the nation.

Counterparts

History, February 17

Counterparts' Heaven Let Them Die tour isn't just an opportunity for the Hamilton band to take their latest material on the road; it's become something of who's-who of the current cross-continental heavy music scene, with support from UK metalcore band Malevolence, as well as US hardcore punks Pain of Truth and melodic metallers Foreign Hands.

Nemahsis

Danforth Music Hall, February 18–19

Even when we featured the GTA-area songwriter born Nemah Hasan in Exclaim!'s New Faves three years ago, we couldn't have predicted her whirlwind trajectory. From getting dropped by her label for pro-Palestine advocacy and self-releasing her debut album Verbathim to her recent JUNO nominations, Nemahsis will let the art speak with back-to-back nights at the Danforth.

Molchat Doma

History, February 19

If you're cold, the waves are cold too. Belarusian post-punks Molchat Doma will ride theirs into the history books at Drake's big dumb rock club on their North American tour behind 2024's Belaya Polosa, crafting sci-fi dancefloor hymns to match the brutalist architecture that adorns their album art.

Father John Misty

Massey Hall, February 21

Poor Father John Misty may be once again in danger of being upstaged — but not by his nemesis Kendrick Lamar; this time, it's Dan Bejar's Destroyer threatening to steal the show as he opens up for the artist born Josh Tillman's tour behind Mashashmashana. Either way, for anyone lucky enough to be in attendance, it's gonna be real love, baby.

Dear Rouge

The Opera House, February 22

The Vancouver duo of Danielle and Drew McTaggart have long known how to win over an audience. With latest record Lonesome High, their energetic pop rock jams have reached a fever pitch sure to yield a night of high vibrations beneath the Opera House's austere proscenium arch.