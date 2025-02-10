Father John Misty is calling attention to the fact that, once again, he has been upstaged by Kendrick Lamar.

On Sunday (February 9), FJM's beloved 2015 album I Love You, Honeybear turned 10, with various fans and music publications posting about the anniversary.

Of course, the big story of the weekend was Kendrick Lamar's Super Bowl halftime show. Mr. Misty shared one of the anniversary posts and wrote, "had to do his super bowl performance today of all days nice."



Father John Misty has a long history of being upstaged by Lamar. Last fall, FJM released his album Mahashmashana on November 22 — the same day Lamar surprise-dropped his GNX. At the time, Mr. Misty pointed out that the two artists have been releasing albums in tandem for more than a decade: in 2012 (Fear Fun and good kid, m.A.A.d city), 2015 (I Love You, Honeybear and To Pimp a Butterfly), 2017 (Pure Comedy and DAMN.), 2018 (God's Favorite Customer and Lamar's Black Panther soundtrack) and 2022 (Chloë and the Next 20th Century and Mr. Morale & the Big Steppers).

That's definitely a drag for FJM, but look on the bright side — at least Lamar isn't performing a diss track about him at the Super Bowl.